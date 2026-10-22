GUR revealed data on the Russian missile "Filin" with a range of 1200 km

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine published an interactive 3D model of the new Russian cruise missile "Filin", as well as information about its components and electronic component base. The data is presented on the War&Sanctions platform.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia began using the missile in late summer 2026. "Filin" was developed by the joint-stock company „NPO „Molniya“, which is part of the corporation „Tactical Missile Armament“.

Missile with a range of up to 1200 kilometers

GUR defines „Filin“ as a continuation of the Russian trend of creating cheaper means of air attack with jet propulsion and ground launch.

The missile body is made of composite materials, including carbon and fiberglass materials. Its length is 3.5 meters, and the wingspan is 3 meters. Individual elements are manufactured using 3D printing.

The maximum speed declared by the Russian side is up to 800 kilometers per hour. The officially stated range is between 600 and 1200 kilometers, and the flight altitude can reach 6 kilometers. The missile is capable of flying at extremely low altitudes.

There are variants with a 50 or 100 kilogram warhead. According to Ukrainian intelligence, they can be high-explosive, armor-piercing or thermobaric. The launch is carried out from a ground-based launcher using a powder accelerator.

Components from the USA, China and other countries

The onboard equipment of the „Filin“ is manufactured by the Russian company „PLAZ“, which is also involved in the production of the „Harpiya“ unmanned aerial vehicles. GUR indicates that the blocks of the „Filin“ and „Harpiya“ have a similar layout and marking.

A Chinese-made inertial navigation system and a 16-channel "Comet" module are used to guide the target. Intelligence notes that the electronic component base is close to that of other Russian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, but the share of Chinese elements has been increased in the "Filin" missile.

Among the identified components are 35 American and 22 Chinese elements. The War&Sanctions database describes a total of 81 components related to the missile, including microcontrollers, voltage converters, communication modules and navigation equipment.

Russian R500 engine

The "Filin" missile engine is the Russian R500 turbojet, manufactured by the "Reynolds" company. The same engine has already been identified in the Russian S-71K “Kover“ and S-71M “Monochrome“ cruise missiles.

The published data show that in the new missile, Russia combines its own engine and design with electronic components of different origin. Ukrainian intelligence presented the information as part of the tracking of production cooperation and foreign elements in Russian armaments.

Sources: oboronka.mezha.ua