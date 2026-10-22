Sybiga: Only force will bring peace to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that only force can bring peace to Ukraine after Russia's massive attack on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. He called on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow and stressed that attempts at peacemaking will not end the war.

„Tonight, Kievans heard what Russian “humanism“ really sounds like: a brutal attack with dozens of ballistic missiles on energy infrastructure, medical facilities, shopping centers and residential areas. Other Ukrainian cities were also hit. Appeasement, zeal and flattery will not stop this war. "Only force will bring peace," wrote Sibiga on the social network X.

Kiev is the main direction of the strike

According to data cited by FREEDOM, Russian forces used missiles "Iskander-M", S-400, "Zircon" and "Onyx", as well as 210 strike drones. Among them were drones "Shahed", "Gerana", "Italmas" and imitators.

Ukrainian air defense has shot down or suppressed 181 drones. Air attack vehicles were reported to have hit 32 locations and debris fell on eight more locations. The main focus of the Russian attack was Kiev.

Hypermarket in Kiev is almost completely destroyed

The attack almost completely destroyed the building of the hypermarket “Epicenter“ in one of the districts of the capital. According to Sibiga's statement, the Russian attacks affected not only energy facilities but also civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, shopping centers and residential areas.

The statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister comes against the backdrop of another combined attack with missiles and drones against Ukraine. Sibiga linked the strikes to the need for additional international pressure on Russia, stating that diplomatic attempts without real force will not end the war.

Sources: uatv.ua