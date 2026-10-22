Trump wants to rename the Pacific Ocean "American Ocean"

US President Donald Trump said that he intends to rename the Pacific Ocean "American Ocean". He made the statement during a rally in Clemson, South Carolina, organized in support of Republican Party candidates before the midterm elections, Focus reports.

Addressing the audience, Trump said he liked both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, but had no intention of renaming other bodies of water after himself or the United States.

The American president said he had discussed the possibility of renaming the Atlantic Ocean with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, but the company rejected the proposal. According to him, however, the technology giant has not yet given up on the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “American Gulf“.

“I will probably give up on that idea. What do you think, should I give up? Let's leave the Atlantic Ocean. And the Pacific Ocean - we will call it the American Ocean. How do you think Europe will react to this? Do you think they will like it? Europe will be delighted, right? European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will call and say, "Thank you very much!" Trump joked.

Protesters interrupt president's speech

Meanwhile, Trump's opponents who managed to infiltrate the rally attempted to interrupt his speech. In the heat of the event, one of the president's supporters punched a protester who was standing next to him.

"Wow! Thank you. That was great!" Trump said from the stage as security escorted the protester away.

Later, the US president compared the man who punched him to legendary boxer Evander Holyfield.