Russia fired 21 missiles at Kiev after talks with Trump envoy, Zelensky said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia fired 21 ballistic missiles at Kiev in three waves of attacks, hitting and damaging infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings and killing at least two, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

„Almost immediately after the next round of talks, Russia carried out targeted attacks. This means that there is no real change in her attitude to everything that is happening," Zelensky said on the Telegram app, referring to the latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“It is important to continue trying to find the right solution to end the war,“ he added.

Earlier, Ukrinform also reported that 24 people were injured in last night's Russian attack on Kiev.

Inspired by Donald Trump's support, Vladimir Putin is not making any concessions, writes the "Mond" newspaper, commenting on yesterday's meeting in Russia.

Witkoff, who was received yesterday by the Russian president near St. Petersburg, expressed his respect for the Kremlin's boss, welcoming his "humanitarian" actions. However, he failed to achieve the slightest concession from his host, who rejects all ideas of a truce with Kiev.

Steve Witkoff arrived alone in St. Petersburg to contribute, as he himself put it, to advancing the path to peace, the French publication notes.

Putin received Witkoff at the Konstantinovsky Palace, known as the "Russian Versailles", which is located in the vicinity of the former imperial capital. The conversation lasted two and a half hours, and was also attended by financier Kirill Dmitriev and the Russian president's adviser on diplomatic affairs, Yuri Ushakov.