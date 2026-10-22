Macron on Trump: "Unacceptable and stupid comments"

At a press conference in Doha, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there was no information that the riots in France were the result of foreign interference and influence. But then he still said: “Post factum, there was also a foreign manipulation of information - there were comments, including from statesmen, that were as unacceptable as they were stupid”. Macron clarified that there had been allegations that the events in France were caused by an invasion of “hordes of migrants and Islamists”, which he described as “completely false”, ARD notes.

“They are running an election campaign on our backs”

French journalists in Qatar immediately asked if he was referring to a comment by US President Donald Trump. “Yes, and Trump is one of them”, Macron said, venting his anger against the US government and some other critics. “These people do not love France”, said the president and continued: “And when I look at political leaders who are waging an election campaign - both in Europe and on the other side of the Atlantic - and accept information generated by artificial intelligence as reliable, they are simply waging an election campaign on our backs”.

The French president once again spoke out in favor of a hard line against all forms of violence in French cities, emphasizing that a curfew has been introduced in many places and is being observed, and mass gatherings are prohibited. “And those who decide to create unrest again on Saturday will be prevented”, said Macron.

New calls for protest on Saturday

Macron and his government are under strong pressure, the German public media commented. And new calls for protests from the "Yellow Vest" organizations and unions have been announced for Saturday. French Prime Minister Le Corneille said that the police presence will be massive. Soldiers from the "Sentinel" anti-terrorist units will also guard key sites.

France is in a difficult financial situation

Meanwhile, France's financial situation is worsening, writes ARD. The country, which is heavily indebted, is forced to spend a significant part of its budget on servicing its high state debt.

The violent protests in France are further strengthening creditors' doubts that the government will be able to control its high state debt. In six months, presidential elections will be held in France. In the polls, right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen is leading by a large margin.

Author: Kai Rienecker ARD