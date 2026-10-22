Putin appoints new members of the Russian government

Russian President Vladimir Putin is appointing new members of the government, RIA Novosti reports. Changes are planned in the leadership of several key departments and in the cabinet administration, Focus reports.

Andrey Nikitin will be responsible for the development of the transport sector, and Irina Okladnikova will take over the leadership of the government apparatus. Anton Siluanov will take the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Oleg Kozhemyako will combine the positions of Deputy Prime Minister with that of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Far Eastern Federal District.

Dmitry Yadrov has been appointed Minister of Transport, and Yuri Trutnev will be an assistant to the Russian President.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed changes to the composition of the government.