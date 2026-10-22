Donald Trump's deal for Russian diesel fuel supplies has given Moscow a chance to catch its breath and has distanced the prospect of a truce. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview in which he commented on the war in Ukraine and changes in American policy.

According to him, coordinated sanctions by the US and European countries against Russian oil, oligarchs and other sectors have put Russia in a difficult position. However, after the announcement of the deal, the Kremlin has been given the opportunity to reduce the pressure on itself.

“This is a mistake, not a betrayal“, Pavel said.

The Czech President believes that Moscow is using the deal as a political and moral impulse. According to him, the change in Washington's position will complicate efforts to end the war, as Russia may turn its attention to negotiating with the United States and potentially China, instead of taking into account Europe and Ukraine.

The deal was announced on October 9

Donald Trump announced the agreement with Vladimir Putin on October 9. According to the parameters presented by the American side, Russia must increase supplies of diesel fuel to the American and world markets. The specified quantities include more than 300,000 tons of immediate deliveries, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons after that.

The White House presented the measure as a way to increase supply and lower fuel prices. However, the decision has drawn criticism, as it eases pressure on Russia while the war against Ukraine continues.

At the same time, Pavel defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Ukraine did not attack Russia and did not threaten it," the Czech head of state said, adding that Ukraine and Zelensky are victims of the conflict.

Pressure in Congress to block the deal

The deal has also met with resistance in the United States. Democrat Gregory Meeks has introduced a bipartisan bill that aims to block the deal on Russian diesel. Previously, 12 senators from both parties called on Trump to cancel the agreement with Putin.

Pavel did not rule out the possibility that European countries could again buy Russian oil in the future. According to him, this could only happen if Russia starts respecting the sovereignty and borders of other countries.

“Russia has not yet reached this level“, said the Czech president.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, apnews.com, axios.com