Zelensky revealed why Putin will not press the nuclear button

Vladimir Putin will not risk using nuclear weapons because Russia will lose all its allies, including the United States and China. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Stephen Bartlett for the podcast “Diary of a CEO“.

“I don't think they will risk using nuclear weapons. Then they will not have a single ally“, said Zelensky, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda“. According to him, any observer can assume that Russia is capable of even more serious actions, but a nuclear strike would have consequences that Moscow would not be able to control.

Warning of a dangerous precedent

The Ukrainian president defined the single use of nuclear weapons as a dangerous precedent for all nuclear states and for future conflicts. According to him, if one country uses such weapons, this could lead to the repeated use of nuclear weapons in another conflict and on another continent.

Zelensky cited as an example a possible escalation in the Middle East. According to him, after the first use of nuclear weapons, there could be a second or third such case.

“I don't think Putin will risk nuclear weapons“, the Ukrainian president repeated. However, he added that Russia is a system that will stick to Putin, and Putin will stick to it until the end of his life.

Zelensky: Putin will leave the Kremlin only after his death

The Ukrainian president said that in his opinion, Putin will leave the Kremlin only after the end of his life, when power is transferred naturally.

“I am more than confident of this“, Zelensky said at the end of the interview. His statement comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and periodic nuclear threats made by Russian representatives.

Sources: pravda.com.ua