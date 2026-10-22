The Southern Bridge in Kiev is closed in both directions

The movement on the Southern Bridge over the Dnieper River in Kiev has been temporarily suspended in both directions. The measure was introduced for security reasons, the head of the Ukrainian patrol police, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, announced.

„In connection with security measures, the movement on the Southern Bridge has been temporarily suspended in both directions“, Biloshitsky said, quoted by Ukrinform. Previously, the restriction was only for movement from the right to the left bank.

Changes in the metro and bus lines

The bridge was closed after the night attack on the Ukrainian capital, which damaged part of the metro infrastructure. The damage was reported by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko.

Trains on the Green Line are temporarily running on two separate sections: between the stations “Syrets“ and “Vydubychi“, as well as between “Osokorki“ and “Chervony Khutyr“. The intervals are about 4 minutes.

Buses on lines 22 and 91 have been rerouted via Darnytskyi Bridge. Kiev authorities have specified that further notice will be given regarding the restoration of public transport to its usual mode. Passengers are urged to take into account the temporary changes when planning their trips.

Kiev reports three waves of strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the previous day, Kiev had been subjected to three waves of ballistic strikes. According to him, 21 missiles were used, and among the damaged objects were residential buildings, energy facilities, infrastructure of the station and metro, shopping centers and enterprises.

„Unfortunately, there is a significant number of hits and damage in the city: ordinary residential buildings, energy facilities, the infrastructure of one of the stations and metro, shopping centers, enterprises“, Zelensky wrote.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that strikes were carried out at night on Ukrainian military plants, transport infrastructure in Kiev and port facilities in the Odessa region. The department claims that the Southern Bridge was used for the transit of military cargo by road and rail.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.ua