The United Kingdom has serious gaps in its military capabilities in the High North, which could put the population, nuclear deterrence and vital underwater cables and pipelines at risk in the event of a possible Russian attack. This is what British MPs warn, quoted by DPA, reports BTA.

The Defense Committee of the House of Commons has called for “dramatic improvements“ in the defence capabilities of the British armed forces and navy in the strategically important region by 2030. This is the year in which former Prime Minister Keir Starmer predicted that Moscow could attack NATO.

The importance of the High North for the security of the UK is growing, as Vladimir Putin's Russia increasingly sends intelligence ships based in the region into British waters. The development of the situation coincides with growing doubts about the US commitment to European security.

According to the committee, insufficient protection of the region leaves undersea cables and pipelines vulnerable to sabotage even in peacetime. These facilities carry vital data and energy resources to the UK.

In the event of a military conflict, Russia could threaten the British population, civilian and military infrastructure, as well as vital transatlantic supply routes from the US, say MEPs. The Ministry of Defence said it was “clearly aware of the threat posed by Russia“.

Shortage of anti-submarine capabilities

In their report, the MPs pay particular attention to the shortage of anti-submarine capabilities. This is particularly worrying because, in their view, the greatest Russian threat comes from submarines and naval forces designed for sabotage.

The main means of deterrence in this area are the Royal Navy's anti-submarine warfare ships and nuclear submarines. However, some of them are becoming obsolete, and others are often unavailable due to maintenance and repairs.

Currently in service are five Type 23 frigates, designed to detect enemy submarines and protect Britain's nuclear weapons, as well as six Type 45 destroyers. The total number is just over half of the Royal Navy's required 19 vessels.

Eight new Type 26 frigates are planned to replace the old ships. However, due to the slow pace of construction, the Defence Committee has urged ministers to ensure that none of the remaining vessels are decommissioned by then.

The committee's inquiry also highlighted the "shockingly low operational readiness" of Britain's submarines. There were also concerns that the country had temporarily lost its ability to use submarines under the Arctic ice.

This could allow Russia to hide its nuclear submarines unhindered under the ice in a military conflict while its attack submarines advance.

The chairman of the committee, Tan Desi, identified the High North as a serious strategic challenge to British security.

“This is a harsh and hostile environment that our greatest adversary - Russia - seeks to dominate in order to achieve military advantage“, he said.

Dessy stressed that Britain must recognize the inconvenient reality that it currently does not have all the capabilities necessary to operate effectively in the High North.

According to him, Russian submarines and sabotage forces in the region pose a direct threat to the North Atlantic and the UK, including to the country's nuclear deterrent. He noted that the Ministry of Defence had acknowledged a serious shortfall in anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

“Publicly available data on the low operational readiness of destroyers, frigates and attack submarines calls into question the UK's ability to meet its commitments in the High North,“ said the committee's chairman.

He warned that if the British government really believed that Russia could attack NATO as early as 2030, work to address these vulnerabilities should begin as soon as possible.

Reviewing military priorities in Northern Europe

The committee also questioned whether the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - a military coalition of northern European countries led by the UK - should not focus more resources and efforts on threats in the High North, rather than maintaining the same level of activity in the Baltic region.

Dessey urged ministers to consider such a change, "especially if Britain has to plan its actions in the face of uncertainty about US support for NATO."

To offset the potential increase in the JEF's presence in the High North, Britain may need to increase its current military presence in the Baltic region, particularly in Estonia, he added.

The Kremlin is seeking to use the High North - a term encompassing the Arctic and parts of the North Atlantic - for mineral extraction and to establish control over maritime transport routes. They are becoming increasingly accessible to shipping as sea ice melts.

The Conservative shadow minister for war preparedness, Stuart Anderson, said the report revealed serious gaps in Britain's military capabilities at a time when the threat of conflict with Russia was growing.

“If NATO could go to war with Russia as early as 2030, as the former prime minister has warned, it means time is as important as money,“ Anderson said.

According to him, deterring war requires readiness, which means investing now, rather than putting off solving problems until it may be too late.

Anderson called on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to present a plan in the budget to increase defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030. He said any less investment would expose Britain to risk in the High North.

London pledges investment in new naval capabilities

A spokesman for the British Ministry of Defense said the government was fully aware of the Russian threat. He cited as an example the recent visit of the Defense Secretary to Iceland, during which he personally saw how the Royal Navy ship HMS St Albans was involved in tracking and deterring Russian underwater activity in the North Atlantic.

According to the spokesman, Britain uses the Joint Expeditionary Force it leads to coordinate the actions of allies in the High North, strengthen NATO's northern flank and increase its ability to respond quickly to emerging threats.

The government is also investing in new defense capabilities. The program “Atlantic Bastion“ has been provided with 1.5 billion British pounds, or 2 billion dollars. The initiative is aimed at building a new generation naval force with hybrid capabilities.

In addition, an additional 330 million British pounds are planned to strengthen the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, a Ministry of Defense spokesman said.