Moscow expects Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 to resume operation

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will resume operation in the future. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation and executive director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, quoted by „Reuters“.

„There is absolutely no doubt that „Nord Stream 1“ and „Nord Stream 2“ "will be operational again at some point and this is inevitable," Dmitriev stressed during the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that one of the four Nord Stream gas pipelines could be put into operation. According to him, Moscow is ready to supply gas through it "if European consumers, European countries or politicians want it."

„Nord Stream 1“ and „Nord Stream 2“ were built to ensure supplies of Russian natural gas to Germany and other European countries.

„Nord Stream 2“ was never put into operation. In September 2022, both gas pipelines were damaged in explosions that rendered them unusable.

The sabotage took place just a few months after the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.