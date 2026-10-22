Emmanuel Macron: Illegal protests in France to be banned

Illegal protests in France will be banned in the coming days, President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting with intelligence officials and ministers. Alternative routes will be offered to organized demonstrations by groups such as unions so that businesses can be protected.

Macron said far-left “provocateurs“ and vandals were behind the riots and looting last Saturday. His statement came after the worst unrest in France in years, in which masked youths clashed with police, looted shops and set cars on fire.

Banners in several major cities

Protests planned for Paris, Lyon, Lille and Grenoble were banned. Paris police cited the risk of further street clashes as the reason for the ban. The ban in the French capital was in effect until 8 p.m. local time and covered areas around the Elysee Palace, both houses of parliament, main train stations and central districts hit by looting.

A curfew was imposed in some areas of Paris, as in other cities. The measures have drawn criticism from people who see them as restricting the right to peaceful protest. Pupil and student organisations said they would continue to mobilise.

Preparations for Saturday demonstrations

The banned events on Thursday were seen as preparation for a major demonstration on Saturday. Activists from the “Yellow Vest” movement, whose fuel price protests rocked France in 2018 and 2019, are expected to join.

Prime Minister Sébastien Le Corneille, who met with union representatives, said a large-scale security operation was planned for Saturday. The aim is to prevent a repeat of the small-group violence, which the government says has exposed weaknesses in security measures.

123 people arrested

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said 123 people had been arrested since the weekend's violence began. He said 95 percent of the looters and those who attacked police were men and 70 percent were adults.

“Among those arrested are all kinds of people - both those with immigrant backgrounds and foreigners, and those who are fully integrated and French,” said Gérald Darmanin.

The upcoming demonstrations pose a new test for French authorities. The government must simultaneously limit the risk of new unrest and ensure the possibility of holding authorized marches.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, uk.marketscreener.com