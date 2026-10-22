Kremlin: US gives priority to its companies in Russia

American companies that continue to operate in Russia enjoy better treatment than their European competitors. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who linked the difference to US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives for the war in Ukraine.

“The US government is doing a lot to help achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine; European countries are doing nothing in this direction, but only contributing even more to the continuation of hostilities“, Peskov said.

His comment was made in connection with a Reuters publication, according to which Russia is increasing pressure on European companies in response to Europe's support for Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow tolerates the activities of American companies while seeking to restore and develop its business ties with Washington.

Moscow considers invitation to Putin

Peskov also said that Russia will consider inviting President Vladimir Putin to participate in the G-7 summit in Miami in December. There is no decision on the matter yet.

The invitation was announced in September by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At the time, he indicated that Putin could meet with Donald Trump within the framework of the forum.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow is taking more active steps by some European countries to achieve a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. According to him, this is a positive development.

No decision on trilateral meeting

When asked about a possible trilateral meeting between Russia, the US and Ukraine, Peskov said that Moscow has not yet decided who will represent it. No date for such talks was given.

Thus, the Kremlin is simultaneously leaving open two channels for contacts with the US – through Putin's possible participation in the meeting in Miami and through possible talks on the war in Ukraine. However, there is no confirmed decision on either event yet.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com