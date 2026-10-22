Minister Belousov accused NATO, EU and Kiev of escalation

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov accused NATO, the European Union and Kiev of “consciously following the path of escalation“. He said that the military-political situation around Russia and Belarus remains complex, and the tension and aggressive actions of the West towards both countries are growing rapidly.

“The military-political situation around our countries remains complex. "We are reporting a rapid increase in tension and aggressive actions by the West towards Russia and Belarus," Belousov said at a meeting of the joint board of the military departments of the two countries.

Allegations of militarization of Europe

According to the Russian minister, the accelerated militarization of Europe poses a particular danger. Belousov said that European industry is being redirected towards military purposes, and infrastructure is being prepared for the rapid deployment of armed forces.

„NATO, the EU and the Kiev regime are consciously following the path of escalation. A particular danger is the accelerated militarization of Europe, which is redirecting industry to military purposes and preparing infrastructure for the rapid deployment of armed forces,“ said Belousov.

The Russian minister also claims that in 2027 NATO plans to increase the number of the eight multinational battle groups on its eastern flank and turn them into brigades. According to him, scenarios for an offensive against Russia and Belarus will be worked out within the framework of future exercises.

What NATO indicates

In published information, NATO indicates that as of June 2026 it has nine multinational battle groups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Finland. The alliance defines its forward land presence as defensive and states that in 2022 the allies have agreed to increase the size of the battle groups to brigade level if necessary.

Belousov said that the Russian and Belarusian armed forces must respond promptly to changes in the military-political situation. According to him, the two armies must strengthen their cooperation in the field of security, increase their military potential and improve approaches to the joint use of armed forces.

Sources: bta.bg, spbdnevnik.ru