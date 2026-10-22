Iran reports tankers on fire near Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has reported fires on board several oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. According to its information, four tankers were attacked while transferring oil to other vessels, and three more ships hit mines overnight.

This brings the total number of vessels affected by Iran to seven. The data has not been independently verified.

The Revolutionary Guard has again described the passage through the Strait of Hormuz as illegal and threatened to expand its attacks on the United States. The incident was reported by DPA.

Increased attacks on shipping

The announcement comes amid a surge in attacks on shipping in the region in recent weeks. Iran's armed forces have already issued warnings to vessels using routes that Tehran does not recognize.

For several months, the US Navy has been escorting civilian ships off the coast of Oman. The aim is to help restore oil and liquefied natural gas trade through one of the most important sea routes for energy supplies.

Tankers usually transfer their cargo to other ships waiting nearby after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It was during such operations that, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, four of the vessels were attacked.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the number of ships, the causes of the fires, the presence of mines, or any casualties or damage. It has not been reported whether the US naval escort was directly involved in the incidents described.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com