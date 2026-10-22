Decisive vote! Election silence in Serbia begins at midnight

Election silence in Serbia begins at midnight and will last until the closing of polling stations at 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 25. During this period, any election campaigning and actions that may influence the will of voters are prohibited.

According to the rules cited by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, 48 hours before voting and until the end of election day, no evaluations of the election results can be published in the media or at public gatherings. Public presentation of candidates and their programs is also prohibited, as well as calls on voters “to vote or not to vote for certain electoral lists“.

Fines up to 600,000 dinars

For violation of the restrictions, the law provides for sanctions for legal entities, responsible persons in legal entities and individuals.

A legal entity can be fined an amount of 100,000 to 600,000 dinars. For a responsible person in the media, the fine is from 50,000 to 150,000 dinars, and for an individual – from 10,000 to 40,000 dinars.

Over 6.4 million people have the right to vote

A total of 6,450,523 voters are registered in the Unified Voter List. Voting will be held in 8,392 polling stations, 93 of which will be outside the country.

18 party and coalition lists are participating in the election race. Nine of them are registered as lists of national minorities.

Student list enters the parliamentary vote

For the first time, students who led the mass anti-government protests in Serbia are participating in elections. The demonstrations began after the collapse of the concrete canopy of the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, which killed 16 people.

The students are not directly participating in the vote, but are supporting an electoral list with candidates who have not been part of political life and have a good reputation in society.

Former President Aleksandar Vučić is also participating in the elections. He scheduled the extraordinary parliamentary vote, after which he resigned from the presidency to head the list of the Serbian Progressive Party, which he founded.

Sources: bta.bg