Britain resumes large-caliber weapons production

The UK is resuming large-caliber weapons production after a 20-year hiatus. The British division of German manufacturer Rheinmetall has begun production of barrels and breech mechanisms for 120-mm and 155-mm weapon systems.

Production is taking place at a site in Telford, central England, which was previously unused. According to the British government, the site reached full production capacity in just eight months. The project will provide 100 jobs for highly skilled specialists.

Part of a wider strengthening of the defense industry

The decision is part of a plan to accelerate the increase in national defense capacity amid growing security threats. London aims to restore capabilities that have been limited or exported abroad in recent decades.

Defense Secretary John Healy said he expected the defense industry to play a role in the reindustrialization of Britain. In presenting a related artillery order, he described the investment as one that delivers results “both on the battlefield and for the British economy“.

“This major investment is defense that delivers results both on the battlefield and for the British economy“, said John Healy.

The new manufacturing facility will be used for British Army programs, including future tank and artillery systems. Among them is the RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer, whose weapon system will be manufactured in Telford. The first deliveries to the British Army are expected in 2028.

Production resumes, but projects are delayed

The restoration of production comes at a time when Britain is increasing defense spending and preparing long-term investment in its military industry. Some projects in the sector, however, are facing delays due to uncertainty about the deadlines for reaching defense spending of 3% of gross domestic product.

Rheinmetall says the Telford base will produce barrels and breech mechanisms for 120mm tank guns and 155mm artillery systems. The facility is also expected to support the Challenger 3 tank and Boxer armored vehicle programs.

Sources: news.bg, shropshirestar.com, rheinmetall.com