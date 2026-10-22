Abu Dhabi remains the main platform for trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. This was confirmed by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

„So far we are only talking about Abu Dhabi“, said Peskov in response to a question whether the capital of the United Arab Emirates is still considered as the main place for the talks.

Moscow does not confirm written proposals

Peskov's statement did not contain confirmation that the Russian negotiating team is already preparing written documents or specific proposals. When asked about the topic, the Kremlin spokesman replied: „Wait, you are getting ahead of yourself, you do not need to do this“.

Thus, only the preferred place for possible trilateral talks remains confirmed. No date for the meeting, the composition of the delegations, or any agreements reached between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have been announced.

Abu Dhabi has already been used as a place for contacts on issues related to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin's new statement shows that the Russian side continues to view the emirate as a key platform for future talks, but does not specify when they might take place or at what level.

Sources: focus-news.net