A foreigner was beaten to death by a mob in the South African city of Durban

Around 50 people beat a foreigner to death in the port city of Durban in South Africa, which has become the center of anti-immigrant protests in the country. This was announced by the police, quoted by Agence France-Presse, reports News.bg.

The murder took place in the city center during a demonstration. According to police, two participants in the march separated from the group and approached the victim, who was on the side of the road. The man was then attacked by a crowd of about 50 people. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the past year, the Republic of South Africa has been gripped by xenophobic protests and violence. Police say at least four people have died and more than 200,000 foreigners have been forced to flee the country.

The protest movement has waned nationwide in recent weeks, but tensions remain high in Durban. Two weeks ago, demonstrations in the city turned violent and looted.

Army troops were then deployed to central Durban to assist police after two days of unrest, including looting and arson.

The violence is escalating as South Africa prepares for contested local elections scheduled for November 4.