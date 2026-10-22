Bill Clinton Accuses Trump: Why Did He Abandon Ukraine?

Former US President Bill Clinton has criticized Donald Trump for his policy toward Russia and Ukraine. He accused the current US head of state of having stopped supporting Kiev and once again getting close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton said he was outraged by the US's attitude toward its allies. According to him, Washington is showing disdain for countries that rely on American support.

Clinton: Trump did what he threatened

“And here, literally last week, Trump finally did what he threatened during his first presidential campaign: he abandoned Ukraine and once again embarked on rapprochement with Putin“, Clinton said.

His statement was quoted by Clash Report, and reported by News.bg. In the published information, Clinton did not indicate specific decisions or actions of the US administration that underlie his assessment.

Sources: news.bg