At least four killed in Israeli strikes, gunfire in Gaza

At least four people were killed on Monday in Israeli air strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip, health workers in the Palestinian enclave said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

At least two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in Gaza City, medics said. People gathered around the burning remains of the vehicle at the scene as emergency workers wearing orange vests tried to put out the fire, Reuters described based on photos from the scene.

A Palestinian cyclist was killed in a separate strike in the southern city of Khan Younis. Another victim, a woman, was killed in Israeli gunfire near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern part of the enclave, Palestinian health authorities said.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the reports of the new casualties, Reuters notes.

In recent weeks, Israel has stepped up its strikes against Palestinian Hamas targets. Israel says the group is rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of a ceasefire agreement reached in October last year.

“Hamas“ denies accusations that it is preparing attacks or rebuilding its military arsenal. The group accuses Israel of undermining efforts to reach a peace agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Under the terms of the truce, negotiated with the mediation of the United States, the infrastructure of the coastal territory must be restored. However, there has been no significant progress so far. Negotiators have failed to reach an agreement on key issues, including the disarmament of “Hamas“ and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue, Reuters reports.

According to health authorities in Gaza, controlled by “Hamas“, at least 1,500 Palestinians have died in the year since the ceasefire agreement was signed. According to Israeli data, four Israeli soldiers have died during the same period.

The Palestinian authorities report that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The conflict began with the unprecedented attack by “Hamas“ against Israeli territory, in which, according to Israeli data, about 1,200 people died, and more than 250 people were taken hostage and taken to Gaza by Palestinian militants.