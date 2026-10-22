EP criticizes Radev for weak reaction to Russia

The European Parliament (EP) strongly condemns the recent attacks off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania, as well as the repeated violations of Romanian airspace, says a press release on the resolution adopted today against Russian strikes and the entry of drones into the Black Sea, aimed at protecting shipping and strengthening the security of the EU's eastern flank., that the European Parliament believes that Russia is responsible for the attacks on civilian ships and for the escalation of its aggressive war against Ukraine in the western part of the Black Sea.

In the resolution, adopted with 432 votes "for", 52 "against" and 88 "abstain", it is stressed that these attacks are part of a clear trend of escalation by Russia, in which Moscow systematically attacks civilian ships. Russia is the main factor in the deterioration of the situation in the Black Sea region, the text states.

"Weak diplomatic response by Bulgaria"

While acknowledging the swift efforts of the Romanian and Bulgarian maritime rescue services, border police and passing merchant ships to assist the ships, MEPs also express concern about the unclear response of the Bulgarian government to the Russian threat. They regret Sofia's weak diplomatic response towards Russia and call on Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev to "combine calls for allied solidarity with concrete actions". They regret Bulgaria's delayed participation in NATO's Low-Flying Air Defence Capabilities Initiative (NATO's Counter-Drone Initiative) and urge the Bulgarian government not to further delay but to formally confirm its participation by 30 October 2026.

EU should consider a naval operation in the Black Sea

Members of the European Parliament also state that the EU and its member states should consider deploying an EU naval operation in the Black Sea, stressing that freedom of navigation and maritime security are part of the security of NATO's eastern flank, the Black Sea region and the Danube Delta.

Members of the European Parliament also call on NATO to consider a Black Sea initiative, building on the discussions on the "Black Sea Watch" initiative and underline the importance of closer regional cooperation between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

More EU support for Romania and Bulgaria

The text also calls on EU member states, in cooperation with NATO, to support Bulgaria and Romania in the early detection and tracking of hostile drones threatening shipping in the Black Sea, and for the EU to swiftly implement the initiative for an EU Maritime Security Centre in the Black Sea, which aims to contribute to strengthening maritime safety and security and to protecting critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment.

Members also call for the unspent EU funds under the so-called SAFE instrument to be used to help Romania and Bulgaria address these challenges, while stressing that the future long-term EU budget must respond to a wide range of security and defence needs, including in the Black Sea region.

They also want the EU and its member states to strengthen the protection and resilience of ongoing projects for undersea telecommunications, electricity transmission and data cables through enhanced maritime surveillance, regional cooperation and rapid response mechanisms.

The resolution adopted today was proposed by "Renew Europe", we learn from a press release on the faction's website. After the vote, "Renew Europe" Vice-President Dan Barna commented: "Civilian merchant ships are being attacked by drones either in the vicinity of EU territorial waters – namely those of Romania and Bulgaria – or even in Romania's internal territorial waters. I believe that the time for words is over – the EU and NATO must take urgent action. The Maritime Security Centre in Romania and Bulgaria cannot wait any longer. I call on the Commission to release the funds yesterday, not now. I call on the Allied countries to protect maritime transport in the Black Sea with all necessary means. I salute the Romanian and Spanish pilots who are shooting down Russian drones over the Black Sea and protecting our entire Union. For their sake and for the sake of every citizen, the Community must deliver on its promises."

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Source: www.dw.com