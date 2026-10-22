Americans want Congress to cut spending and end war, not vendetta against Trump

American voters want the next Congress to focus primarily on cutting the cost of living and ending the war with Iran, not on investigating President Donald Trump or supporting his political agenda, according to a poll by The Associated Press and the National Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Chicago.

About 8 in 10 registered voters say reducing the cost of living is one of the top priorities for the next Congress. Support for the issue is widespread among both Republicans and Democrats.

About 7 in 10 respondents want the legislature to make ending the war with Iran a top priority. By comparison, about 4 in 10 voters believe that investigating the Trump administration should be a top priority. Only about 2 in 10 want Congress to prioritize supporting the Republican president's agenda.

Party Differences

The data shows that despite a shared desire to act on economic problems and the war, there are serious differences in the two parties on the policy agenda.

About three-quarters of Democrats, who identify as supporters of democratic socialism, want Congress to investigate the Trump administration. Many also support ending military aid to Israel. Among Democrats who do not identify as democratic socialists, support for an investigation is slightly less than half.

Among Republicans, at least half of voters, regardless of whether they identify as MAGA supporters, put spending cuts, ending the war with Iran and limiting the budget deficit among their top priorities. The difference appears in their attitude to Trump's program. About 6 in 10 MAGA Republicans want Congress to support it, while among other Republicans the share is about 2 in 10.

Moderate voters in both parties are more likely to support finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans.

The survey was conducted before the midterm elections

„I'm not a millionaire and I probably never will be. "I prefer policies that help me, not someone I'll never be," said Justin Campbell, a 31-year-old Democrat from Mississippi.

The poll surveyed 1,119 American adults. The survey was conducted between October 8 and 12 using NORC's AmeriSpeak probability panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of error for all adult respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The results show that voters tend to put everyday economic hardships and the war ahead of the political confrontation surrounding the president, despite Trump's central role in the midterm election campaign.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com