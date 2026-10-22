Germany changes course for its new unmanned fighter

Germany is abandoning its plans to directly purchase the MQ-28 Ghost Bat unmanned fighter from Boeing. Instead, Berlin is preparing a broader competition for its future combat drone, which should fly together with manned aircraft such as the Eurofighter and F-35.

The decision was announced after the German Ministry of Defense informed Boeing that the procedure for a direct deal would not continue. A spokesperson for the American company confirmed the change to Breaking Defense and stated that Boeing “remains ready to support Berlin in the next stages“.

The German military ministry has not commented on the specific case. They said that potential orders are subject to public procurement rules and the requirement that large-scale projects must first be reviewed by parliament.

What is the role of the new drone

In Germany, the future system is known as the Jagdbomberdrohne - an unmanned fighter-bomber. The machines must perform tasks that would expose pilots and expensive combat aircraft to greater risk. These include strike missions, expanding radar coverage and carrying additional weapons.

The concept envisages the drones acting as escorts for manned fighters. They will be able to be operated in coordination with Eurofighter and F-35 crews, distributing sensors and weapons across multiple platforms.

Boeing's advantage is no longer guaranteed

Boeing and Rheinmetall have started a partnership to adapt the Block 3 version of the MQ-28 to the requirements of the Bundeswehr. The German concern was to play a key role in integrating the system with the command and weapons systems of the German armed forces. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Paperger had indicated expected revenues of hundreds of millions of euros.

The termination of the direct procedure, however, does not exclude the Ghost Bat from the future competition. It means Boeing and Rheinmetall will have to compete with other proposals, rather than rely on direct negotiations.

Competition widens

Among the main alternatives is the U740 Valkyrie, a project of Airbus and the US Kratos, based on the XQ-58A. The partners carried out the first flight of the European version in October, and their goal is to reach combat readiness in 2029. Airbus is also developing the heavier U760 Ravenstorm, designed for ground strikes, air combat and electronic warfare.

German companies Helsing and Hensoldt are preparing the CA-1 Europa. General Atomics with the Gambit family, as well as Anduril and Lockheed Martin, are also mentioned in the race.

The initial plan was for Germany to introduce combat escort drones in 2029. According to published information, this goal is already moving away towards the early 30s, and testing of competing platforms is expected to begin in 2027. The final number of machines, the budget and the exact format of the competition have not yet been announced.

Sources: money.bg, breakingdefense.com, twz.com