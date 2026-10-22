Russia's increasing attacks on shipping in the Black Sea threaten regional and global food security. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas after a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu.

The two discussed NATO's strengthened regional position and the urgent need to commission the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub. The facility is being built jointly by Romania and Bulgaria with the support of the European Union.

Solidarity Roads are key for Ukrainian exports

Kalas stressed the importance of the Solidarity Roads for delivering Ukrainian grain to world markets. They provide alternative routes for exports when the security of shipping in the Black Sea is threatened.

“I highlighted the key role of the Solidarity Routes in delivering Ukrainian grain to world markets. I look forward to working together to support Ukraine and Moldova and make Europe stronger“, said Kaia Kallas.

The statement comes amid a call by the European Parliament for the European Union to consider deploying a naval operation in the Black Sea following recent attacks on ships. MEPs also called for better protection of undersea telecommunications, power and data cables.

The resolution was adopted by 432 votes to 52 with 88 abstentions. It condemned the recent deadly attacks off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania, as well as the repeated violations of Romanian airspace by drones.

The European Parliament has also called on NATO to discuss its own initiative for the Black Sea, including a possible monitoring mission. The proposals relate to both the protection of civilian shipping and the guarantee of Ukrainian grain exports to international markets.

Sources: focus-news.net