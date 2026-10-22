Over the Black Sea! French and NATO tanker aircraft spotted near Bulgaria

Two Airbus A330 tanker aircraft have been spotted over the Black Sea region near Bulgaria. One is operated by the French Air Force, and the other is part of NATO's Multinational Air Refueling Fleet, reports „Focus“.

The flight data was published by the Itamilradar tracking platform. The French aircraft took off from Istres air base in southern France, while the NATO A330 began its flight from Cologne, Germany.

Trajectories associated with aerial refueling

The two aircraft operated over the western Black Sea. The tracked trajectories correspond to activity related to mid-air refueling. The fighters that may have participated in the operation are not visible on public tracking platforms, and the specific mission is not specified.

Air tankers allow combat aircraft to remain in the air longer without returning to the refueling base. This increases their autonomy and effective range.

The activity was recorded two days after the end of the NATO exercise “Steadfast Noon“. The mere presence of a tanker aircraft in the area does not confirm a specific combat operation or the participation of specific fighters.

Sources: focus-news.net