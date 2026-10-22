Zelensky mocks Witkoff: Russian "humanitarians" fired three waves of missiles at Kiev

Russia has fired three waves of ballistic missiles at Kiev since the evening, with a total of 21 missiles used in the attacks. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the social network X, commenting on the latest Russian strikes against the country, News.bg reports.

His statement also contains an ironic reference to US President Donald Trump's special envoy - Steve Witkoff. A day earlier, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Witkoff called him a “humanist“.

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks have hit numerous sites in Kiev, including residential buildings, energy facilities, railway and metro infrastructure, shopping malls and shops. Among the hit sites is a monastery.

“Our emergency services are working in all affected areas. Last night, twelve of our regions were targeted by Russian attacks. In Kiev and various regions, 34 people were injured, including five children. At this time, two people have been confirmed dead. I express my condolences to their families and loved ones“, wrote the Ukrainian head of state.

He emphasized that the Russian attack followed almost immediately after the next round of negotiations.

“Almost immediately after the next round of negotiations, Russia launched a sharp attack. This means that there is no real change in its attitude to everything that is happening,“ Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said that efforts to find a solution to end the war must continue, but he said Moscow's actions require more pressure.

“When Russia responds to negotiations with ballistic missiles, real pressure is needed on it to achieve other actions - actions aimed at stopping the killings,“ he said.

Zelensky called for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, rapid deliveries of missiles and provision of capabilities to destroy ballistic missile launchers. He also insisted on sanctions against Russia over the war.

“I am grateful to everyone who sees the situation as it is and recognizes reality. The aggressor deserves to be treated appropriately. Ukraine deserves support. Human life deserves protection. Thank you to everyone who stands by Ukraine!“, concluded the Ukrainian president.