Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia attacks Kiev with cluster warheads

Russia attacked Kiev overnight with three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, a total of 21 ballistic missiles were fired at the Ukrainian capital in three waves.

The strikes hit residential buildings, energy facilities, a railway station, the metro, shopping centers and business facilities. One of the missiles hit a historic area near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. One person died in the attack on Kiev.

Zelensky said that the cluster warheads are designed to explode in the air and disperse numerous smaller munitions. According to him, the zone of defeat could reach 400 meters in diameter.

Victims and damage in 12 regions

Russian air strikes have affected 12 regions of Ukraine. At least four people have been killed and dozens injured, including five children, the Associated Press reported, citing Ukrainian officials.

A strike on a market in Lozova, in the Kharkiv region, killed two women aged 50 and 60, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov. Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported another death in other strikes on Kharkiv.

Zelensky said that Russia continues to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He said 170 strikes had been carried out on key energy facilities since October 11.

Moscow reports 808 drones intercepted

“Russia has not changed the way it is waging this war and is not taking steps to show a sincere desire to end it,“ Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian air defenses had intercepted 808 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 630 of them were aimed at the Russian capital. Air traffic at Moscow airports was briefly restricted.

Russia also said it had carried out a massive strike on port infrastructure in the Odessa region and on vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said that facilities related to the production and storage of drones and cruise missiles, as well as transport infrastructure in Kiev, were also hit.

The large-scale strikes began just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. No date has yet been set for a new round of talks.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, kyivpost.com