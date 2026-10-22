Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of 277 servicemen

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged the bodies of a total of 277 servicemen killed in an operation at the Novaya Ghuta border crossing between Belarus and Ukraine. The Ukrainian agency responsible for the exchange reported that it had received 252 bodies, which according to the Russian side are of Ukrainian servicemen. Their identities are yet to be established.

According to Moscow, Russia has received back 25 bodies of its servicemen. The operation was assisted by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which both sides thanked.

“The ratio is practically the same as in September, namely 1:10“, wrote Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the relevant commission at the Public Chamber of Russia.

In the previous exchange in September, Ukraine received 252 bodies, and Russia - 23. The new data show a similar ratio between the bodies handed over, but the final number of Ukrainian servicemen from the latest operation can only be confirmed after identification.

Identification pending

After receiving the bodies, Ukrainian services must carry out the necessary examinations and establish the identities of the deceased. Only after the completion of this procedure will it be possible to confirm which of them are servicemen and to notify their relatives.

The exchange of bodies of the dead and prisoners of war remains one of the few active channels of communication between Moscow and Kiev. The operations are carried out with the mediation and assistance of humanitarian organizations, despite the ongoing hostilities.

Sources: news.bg, tass.com