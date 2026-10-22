Russia deploys its rare MiG-35s against Ukrainian drones

Russia has begun using its rare MiG-35 fighters to intercept Ukrainian drones, Defense Express reports. According to data cited by the publication, the Russian Aerospace Forces have 86 MiG-29 aircraft of all variants, but only six of the newer MiG-35s.

“Russia has 86 MiG-29 aircraft of all variants and only six of the newer MiG-35 fighters“, Defense Express points out. Information about their use comes from the specialized community Sonyashnik, which also refers to a photo of a Russian pilot in the cockpit of a MiG-35. He is alleged to have participated in intercepting Ukrainian drones. There has been no public confirmation from Russian or Ukrainian official institutions about the specific operation.

Six aircraft produced in five years

The first Russian claims that the MiG-35 was used in combat operations against Ukraine appeared in 2023. They were related to expectations of new orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The six aircraft are four single-seat MiG-35S and two two-seat MiG-35UB. They belong to an experimental batch, the production of which lasted from 2018 to 2023. Thus, the small number of aircraft makes their possible use a limited in scale, but indicative step for Russian aviation.

What are the capabilities of the MiG-35

Russia presents the MiG-35 as a development of the MiG-29. The aircraft is said to have a 50% increase in range and the ability to carry up to 6,500 kilograms of weapons on nine mounting points.

Among the air-to-air missiles listed are the R-73, R-27 and R-77. The Kh-29, Kh-31 and Kh-38 missiles are listed for strikes on ground targets. According to Defense Express, Russian propaganda sources also present the MiG-35 as a “budget alternative” to the American multi-role F-16 Block 70/72, but evidence to support this claim has not been presented.

The use of the MiG-35 to intercept drones would mean that Russia is committing one of its most limited aviation resources to protecting targets in the rear. Data on the number of actually combat-ready MiG-29s and the specific scale of operations with MiG-35s remain unspecified.

Sources: focus-news.net, en.defence-ua.com