Military superiority over the enemy! Pentagon contracts for the production of 850 F-35 fighters

The Pentagon and the American defense company Lockheed Martin have concluded a ten-year framework agreement for the production of no less than 850 F-35 Lightning II fighters for the United States. The agreement also covers spare parts, modernization kits and the operation of the aircraft.

„Today, the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin finally agreed on a ten-year framework agreement aimed at strengthening the fleet of fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighters. It also guarantees the production of at least 850 fighters for the United States within ten years,“ the Pentagon said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin to invest at least $7 billion

In exchange for long-term commitments, Lockheed Martin will invest at least $7 billion of its own funds in the F-35 program. The agreement also provides for the purchase of initial spare parts and modernization kits, as well as providing the necessary support for the fleet.

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter jet developed for the needs of the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The aircraft is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, and the program also includes international partners and customers.

Congress approval remains necessary

The framework agreement will not be implemented automatically. Its implementation depends on the approval of the US Congress and the allocation of the necessary funding.

This means that the agreed quantities and investments must be supported by subsequent budgetary decisions. Until their adoption, the agreement sets the long-term framework for production and maintenance, but does not represent a final secured funding for all the planned aircraft.

Sources: focus-news.net