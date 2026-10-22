Representatives of the Alternative for Germany party are coming to Moscow

Representatives of the Alternative for Germany party will visit Moscow in December to discuss the preparation of a business forum with the participation of Russia, the United States and Germany. The forum is planned for 2027, announced Kirill Dmitriev – special representative of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

„In December we will have a meeting with representatives of the „Alternative for Germany“ party to plan this forum in detail for next year“, Dmitriev told journalists on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

„They will come to Moscow“, he added.

Preparations began in September

According to Dmitriev, the possibilities of holding a business forum between Russia, Germany and the United States were discussed back in September. Representatives of „Alternative for Germany“ participated in the talks and the American Chamber of Commerce, and the idea has received support.

The upcoming meeting in Moscow will be dedicated to the detailed planning of the forum, which is to be held in 2027. At this time, no specific dates in December, nor a location and program for the business event itself, have been specified.

Sources: focus-news.net