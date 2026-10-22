Donald Trump Accuses Iran of Intentionally Raising Oil Prices

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing everything possible to raise oil prices before the midterm elections for the US Congress.

He made the accusation in a post on the social network “Truth Social“. “They even invent non-existent attacks, mines, and whatnot“, Trump wrote.

The accusations are related to the election campaign

According to the US president, Iran's actions are aimed at causing oil prices to rise during a sensitive period for the ruling party. The US midterm elections are the vote that determines the composition of Congress.

In his publication, Trump did not cite specific evidence for the claim that Iran organizes or fabricates attacks and cases of mine laying in order to influence prices. It was not specified which specific incidents he was talking about.

The statement was disseminated by Reuters. There was no reaction from the Iranian authorities to it.

Sources: bta.bg