German trains unlikely to become more punctual before 2029

German long-distance trains are unlikely to become more punctual before 2029, despite major renovations to the rail network. This was stated by Philipp Nagl, head of DB InfraGO - the Deutsche Bahn subsidiary responsible for infrastructure.

“The positive effect will be felt after we have completed the most complex renovation projects“, Nagl told the weekly “Die Zeit“. Among them is the modernization of the Hamburg-Hanover line, which is due to be completed in 2029.

Renovations so far have not led to any improvement

The comprehensive renovation program aims to bring the aging rail network up to modern standards. It covers dozens of routes but has already been revised several times due to delays and ongoing problems.

The first major renovation began in 2024. Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz said that punctuality would gradually improve as individual sections were renovated. However, the data shows the opposite trend.

The proportion of long-distance trains that arrive on time has fallen from 64 percent in 2023 to around 60 percent in 2025. The figure is expected to be even lower in 2026. The Federal Ministry of Transport's strategy calls for at least 70 percent of long-distance trains to run on schedule by the end of 2029.

Outdated infrastructure and congested lines

According to Nagl, the main reason for the delays is the technical condition of the railway network. Switches, catenary and signalling equipment are breaking down faster than they can be repaired. Extreme weather conditions have put additional strain on systems this year.

“The aging infrastructure is currently being damaged faster than we can repair it,“ said the head of DB InfraGO.

An additional problem is the load on the railway lines. The Hamburg-Berlin section was originally designed for one long-distance train per hour in each direction. Now only Deutsche Bahn serves the route with trains every 30 minutes.

According to Nagl, a tangible improvement will become possible once the most complex repairs are completed. Among the last major projects on the schedule is the Hamburg-Hanover line, which is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Sources: bta.bg