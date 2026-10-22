The population of Ukraine has decreased to 28.5 million people by mid-2026. This was announced by the director of the Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Research Ella Libanova during the Tenth Ukrainian Congress of Women.

„Just a few days ago we completed our estimate of the population size by mid-year – 28.5 million people. We have lost half a million people. This is due not so much to deaths as to emigration“, said Libanova, quoted by BTA.

Migration determines the demographic picture

According to the researcher, it is migration – both domestic and international - remains the main factor determining demographic trends in Ukraine. The estimate of 28.5 million people is about 500,000 lower than the previous one indicated by Libanova.

The demographer also warned of a possible new wave of migration after the lifting of martial law. According to her, this could happen if men start joining their families already living abroad.

Over 4.4 million Ukrainians are under protection in the EU

Eurostat data shows that as of June 30, 2026, 4.41 million people who left Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion were under temporary protection in the European Union. As of July 31, their number had reached 4.43 million.

The largest number of Ukrainians with temporary protection was registered in Germany – 1,290,225 people, followed by Poland with 953,060 and the Czech Republic with 395,225 people. Temporary protection for people who fled Ukraine has been extended by the European Union until March 4, 2027.

For comparison, on November 1, 2017, the population of Ukraine was 42,418,235 people, according to estimates by the State Statistics Service. The data do not represent fully comparable estimates, as they were prepared for different periods and under different demographic conditions.

Sources: bta.bg