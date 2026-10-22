At least four killed in Israeli fire in Gaza

At least four people have been killed in Israeli strikes and gunfire in various locations in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health authorities said. The figures were cited by Reuters.

A car hit in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City initially reported two dead. Palestinian medics later said there was one fatality in the incident. People gathered around the burning wreckage of the car as emergency services tried to put out the fire.

A separate strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed a Palestinian man riding a bicycle. Palestinian health officials also reported a woman killed by Israeli gunfire near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern enclave.

The Israeli army said it had struck Hamas militants in Khan Younis, Nuseirat and Gaza City. Regarding the Jabalia incident, the IDF said it had "no information about a shooting in the Jabalia area that killed a woman."

Dispute over ceasefire implementation

Israel says Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of a ceasefire agreed in October. Israeli strikes on the group's targets have increased in recent weeks.

„Hamas“ denies carrying out attacks or rebuilding its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining efforts for a peace deal in the Gaza Strip.

The US-brokered deal provides for the return of coastal territory, but little progress has been made on key issues for its next phase. Talks remain deadlocked over the disarmament of “Hamas“ and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Crimes since the ceasefire began

Palestinian health authorities say at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the year since the ceasefire began. Israel says four of its soldiers have died in the same period.

The Palestinian Authority claims that more than 74,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023. The conflict began after the Hamas attack on Israel, in which, according to Israeli data, about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

Sources: bta.bg