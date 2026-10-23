Evacuation of families with children covers Kramatorsk and Slavyansk

Ukrainian authorities have expanded the zone for mandatory evacuation of families with children in the Donetsk region. The measure now covers all settlements in the municipalities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin, announced.

„We are expanding the zone for mandatory evacuation of families with children - it now covers all settlements in the municipalities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. The lives of children are an absolute priority“, Filashkin wrote.

According to him, the security situation in the region is constantly deteriorating. Filashkin said Russian forces are attacking Kramatorsk and Slavyansk daily, targeting residential areas, civilian vehicles and places where people gather.

Police and rescuers are involved in the evacuation

Specialized units of the police and the State Emergency Service are involved in the evacuation. After arriving at transit points, families will receive assistance for their further relocation to safer areas of Ukraine.

It was previously reported that as of October 15, about 71,300 civilians remained in the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast. About 60,000 of them are in areas of active fighting in 21 municipalities.

Kramatorsk and Slavyansk are the last two major cities in Donetsk Oblast that remain under Ukrainian control, notes Agence France-Presse. They are also among the main strongholds of the Ukrainian army in the region, which the Kremlin has set itself the goal of completely conquering.

Sources: bta.bg