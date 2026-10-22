Zelensky: Starlink speed in Ukraine not restored

The speed of the “Starlink“ service in Ukraine has not yet been restored, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Kiev. He added that he hopes to talk with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days.

The issue of access to the satellite communication service remains part of the talks between Kiev and Washington. Zelensky did not specify when the expected conversation with Rubio might take place.

Kyiv expects invitation to talks

Ukraine is ready for peace talks during the G-20 summit in the United States, but has not received an invitation so far, Zelensky said.

“Obviously there is one problem - to force Russia to end this war”, said the Ukrainian president.

According to him, this could happen with the mediation of President Donald Trump and Ukraine's partners. Zelensky indicated that talks could be held in Florida during the G20 summit.

“I think everything is possible and we can count on talks in Florida during the G20 summit,“ he said.

The statement was reported by Reuters.

Sources: bta.bg