Venezuelans demand elections in first mass protest in 2 years

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets in the first nationwide opposition demonstration in nearly two years. Protesters demanded free presidential elections, changes to the political system and the release of those they say are being held for political reasons.

Marches and rallies were held in Caracas, Valencia, Maracay, San Cristobal and Maracaibo. The action was organized by the movement “Vente Venezuela“ of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been out of the country for nearly a year after the disputed 2024 presidential election.

“I am happy because this shows me that change is possible“, 18-year-old student Leosmari Hernandez told Reuters during the protest in Maracay. She said economic hardship and educational problems were among the reasons she took to the streets.

Parallel march by the ruling party

The ruling Socialist Party organized its own march in Caracas. It started from Plaza de Venezuela“ and headed to an area near the presidential palace, and was officially linked to a campaign for breast cancer prevention.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello attended the event, which was broadcast on state television. Due to the proximity of the two events, the opposition moved its protest to another location in the area.

This is the first such national mobilization after the continued political pressure on the opposition after the 2024 elections. The opposition claims that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the vote, while the authorities declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. The government has not published the full results, and opposition structures have distributed their own protocols.

No date for the elections yet

Transitional President Delcy Rodriguez says that Venezuela will hold elections, but no date has been set for either the parliamentary or presidential vote. Machado insists that the elections should be held by July 2027 at the latest.

In parallel with the protests, US-backed negotiations between the government and part of the opposition continue. They are aimed at changes to the Supreme Court and the National Electoral Council, which should guarantee the conditions for a future vote. Machado's movement is not involved in the talks, although she says it will not interfere with the process.

Five political sources and analysts told Reuters that the elections could be postponed until the end of 2027 or later due to institutional changes, updating voter lists and the need for all parties to be given a chance to participate.

The protesters also demanded the release of political detainees. “Foro Penal“ reports more than 320 political prisoners in Venezuela, while the government denies holding any.

Sources: whbl.com, ca.marketscreener.com, apnews.com