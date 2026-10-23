Madrid teachers demand negotiations, university strike looms

Around 3,000 teachers protested in front of the Madrid parliament, demanding that the regional government begin negotiations on conditions in public education. The demonstration is part of an indefinite strike that began on October 14, and the tension has already spread to universities.

According to the Spanish government delegation in Madrid, the participants briefly blocked traffic on Avenida de Pablo Neruda. The protesters called on the Minister of Education, Science and Universities, Mercedes Sarsalejo, to sit at the negotiating table.

“We want negotiations immediately“, the organizers told the parliament. Teachers are demanding a reduction in teaching hours to 17 per week in secondary education and 22 in primary education, smaller classes and more specialists working with students with special educational needs.

Demands also include higher salaries

The unions are demanding a salary increase of 600 euros per month, better air conditioning in schools, the removal of asbestos from buildings and a reduction in administrative work, which protesters say takes time away from teaching.

Around 65,000 teachers, who teach over 666,000 students in the region, have been called to take part in the strike. Figures for participation on individual days vary. Unions reported a turnout of around 70% on the first day, while the regional government reported 44.6%.

The Madrid Ministry of Education said that negotiations with unions were continuing on the introduction of a professional career system for teachers. The proposal envisages up to 350 euros extra per month, depending on professional development. According to the ministry, the talks are aimed at recognising teachers' work both socially and financially.

Universities call for strike in November

The coordinator for the defense of the state university, which brings together unions and student organisations, has called for a two-day strike on 4 and 5 November at all six state universities in Madrid. The reason, according to organisers, is insufficient funding and the risk of increasing dependence on private funds.

The conflict is linked to an agreement signed in March between the regional government and rectors. It provides 14.8 billion euros for universities by 2031. However, university organizations argue that actual public funding remains at 0.4% of gross domestic product, which they say is below the legal target of 1% and below the average levels for Spain and Europe.

The regional government rejects the assessment of underfunding. They point out that the agreement provides the six universities with the necessary means to develop and that the claim of lack of funding “simply does not hold up“.

The next university demonstration is scheduled for October 28 in front of the regional Ministry of Education. If no agreement is reached, the protest will also move to the auditoriums of the six state universities on November 4 and 5.

Sources: elpais.com, europapress.es