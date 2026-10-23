Trump-Zelensky: Ukraine aid in question again

Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have reached a new low, and Kiev again faces the risk of being left without some of the vital American support in the war with Russia. In recent days, the dispute has covered arms supplies, intelligence information, satellite communications and Washington's policy towards Moscow.

Trump criticized Zelensky and said that it was time for “someone else to negotiate” on behalf of Ukraine. The remark was made after the US president announced a contract for the import of Russian diesel and temporarily postponed the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. The law, passed by Congress and signed by Trump, provided for sanctions against Russian officials, banks and tankers from the so-called shadow fleet.

According to the Associated Press, the decision on sanctions has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said that the president is turning his back on American lawmakers and European allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, said that concessions to Moscow would encourage the Russian leadership to continue its attacks on Ukraine.

The intelligence dispute and Starshield

Additional tension was caused by restrictions on Starshield - the military version of the Starlink satellite communications system. The technology is important for Ukrainian communications and for controlling drones. Kiev said the connection speed was throttled without warning, making it difficult to use drones.

It was not confirmed who ordered the restrictions. According to the Associated Press, Elon Musk has said the system is controlled by the US government and military, while Trump has denied giving such an order. The Pentagon has not publicly claimed responsibility for the changes.

Ukraine has also reported cases where it did not receive advance warning of Russian missile attacks. Kiev claims that US officials warned Ukrainian commanders about possible restrictions on intelligence support. Reuters reported that access to Starshield had been partially restored, but the incident highlighted how dependent Ukraine remains on technology controlled by US companies and the administration in Washington.

Washington denies deliberate pressure

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a 45-minute phone call with Zelensky. After the call, he said that President Trump had not ordered any actions aimed at harming Ukraine.

“There has been no change ordered. It is not true that we have reduced support“, Rubio said.

According to him, there may be a delay in the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, which have already been paid for by European countries. The reason, Rubio said, is the need for the US to ensure sufficient supplies to protect its own military bases. He described the problems with Russian ballistic missile warnings as technical glitches, not a political solution.

Rubio said Trump was “angry and disappointed” by the lack of progress in peace talks. Zelensky said he was grateful for the secretary of state’s willingness to help, but insisted that Ukraine needed missile defenses, early warning systems, and the restoration of Starlink and Starshield.

Kiev seeks support in Congress and Europe

Despite the public dispute, the Ukrainian leadership wants to continue talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Consultations with European leaders and NATO representatives are planned, after which the US side intends to present updated proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For Kiev, the issue is immediate. Without American intelligence, Ukrainian forces would have less time to react to Russian missile and drone strikes, especially against energy infrastructure. Limiting weapons or technological support would increase the pressure on Ukrainian air defenses before winter.

There is no official decision yet to completely end American aid. However, disputes over sanctions, the fuel deal, Starshield and possible delays in Patriot deliveries have been confirmed. This leaves the future of American support dependent on further talks between Washington and Kiev, as well as pressure from Congress and European allies.

Sources: streetinsider.com, apnews.com, axios.com