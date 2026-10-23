Russians attacked Sumy, there are injuries. Zelensky warned of more ballistic attacks

The city of Sumy was subjected to a massive attack by Russian strike drones on the night of October 23. At least two people were injured, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in three different parts of the city, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov reported.

Damage was also registered in the residential sector in the Kovpakovsky district. “Unfortunately, some of the enemy drones reached their targets“, Grigorov said. The data on casualties are preliminary.

146 combat clashes in one day

On the front on October 22, 146 combat clashes were recorded, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 22:00. Russian forces carried out three missile and 48 air strikes, used 167 guided aerial bombs and 5983 kamikaze drones. 2151 shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops was also registered.

The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovskoye direction, where 13 clashes were recorded. 11 were registered in the Severno-Slobozhanskoye direction, 10 in the Gulyaipolskoye - 10, in the Konstantinovskoye - six, in the Limanskoye - 10 five, and Orekhovskoye - two.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, no offensive actions were taken in the Severno-Slobozhanskoye, Kupyanskoye, Slavyanskoye, Kramatorsk, Aleksandrovskoye and Pridneprovskoye directions.

Zelensky warns about ballistic missiles

Against this background, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia may intensify ballistic missile strikes due to the shortage of interceptor missiles for the American Patriot air defense systems.

„They will intensify the attacks because they understand that the Americans have limited the supply of Patriot missiles. They will intensify ballistic missile strikes,“ Zelensky said.

According to him, European partners have enough PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles to help Ukraine defend its airspace and get through the winter. On October 16, Zelensky already reported a shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles.

On October 18, the Ukrainian president accused US President Donald Trump of putting pressure on Ukraine and delaying the delivery of missiles for Patriot systems.

Sources: pravda.com.ua