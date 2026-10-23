Trump: I will have a lot of power after the end of the term

Donald Trump said that he will have “a lot of power“ even after the end of his presidential term in January 2029. The American president also suggested that the war in Ukraine could end soon, and the conflict between the United States and Iran is also close to its end.

Trump did not specify a specific date for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and did not announce a final agreement reached between Kiev and Moscow. His statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic contacts and Washington's attempts to use pressure on Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement.

Promise to end the war with Iran

Regarding Iran, Trump again stated that the conflict would end in the near future. "It's going to end very soon, one way or another," he said at a campaign rally in Nebraska on October 5.

The US president tied the next stage of Washington's actions to the US midterm elections. On October 8, he promised that US forces would not attack Iran before the vote on November 3, but did not specify what would happen after the elections.

According to the “Guardian” Washington and Tehran have maintained indirect contacts. No final agreement to end the war has been confirmed. The Associated Press reported that tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have increased after Iran said seven oil tankers were damaged or caught fire.

According to the agency, 28 attacks on commercial ships in the area were reported in October. The Associated Press said the latest claims about the attacks have not been independently verified.

Political influence after 2029

Trump's term ends on January 20, 2029. However, he has made it clear that he intends to remain an influential factor in American politics after leaving the White House.

Axios reported in May that Trump is already looking ahead to the 2028 election and is considering which Republicans to support or attack in the primaries. The media outlet quoted White House communications director Stephen Chung as saying that the president's "political power" and influence should not be underestimated.

For now, Trump's predictions about an imminent end to wars remain political statements. There are no announced timelines for a final agreement in Ukraine or for a permanent end to the conflict with Iran.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com