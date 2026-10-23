Trump: Dishonest employees will be prosecuted

US President Donald Trump said that employees in his administration must be completely honest, and those who are not should be prosecuted. The statement was made at the announcement of a new federal whistleblower program for whistleblowers who report alleged fraud with government funds.

“I want the people who work for this administration to be 100 percent honest“, Trump said. In another part of the statement, he indicated that if his employees are not honest, “they should be prosecuted“. His words were quoted by “The Daily Beast“.

Together with Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump announced a $25 million fund designed to encourage citizens to report suspected fraud in federal programs. The Justice Department will administer the scheme, called the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program.

According to the “Associated Press“, whistleblowers can receive up to $30,000 if their information leads to a conviction for fraud or significant federal action. The program covers cases involving misuse of state funds and federal aid.

Trump to rule on award dispute

The president said he would have the final say if more than one person claimed a reward for the same tip. “I will be the arbitrator on all of these decisions,“ Trump said, adding that his decision would be binding.

He also indicated that journalists could participate in the program. In introducing the initiative, Trump said he would be “very generous“ to whistleblowers.

There is a discrepancy between the president's public statements and the published rules. Trump has talked about a 1% commission on the amount disclosed and said there is no limit, while the program description lists a maximum reward of $30,000. According to CBS News, the official terms link the payment to a criminal charge, but Trump has said that criminal proceedings are not mandatory.

Vance leads the anti-fraud campaign

Vice President J.D. Vance leads the White House task force to eliminate fraud. He said that American taxpayers are losing money to abuses and that people who help expose them should get a share of the money recovered.

The first announced reward was for Nick Shirley, who received a check for $10,000 after publishing a story about alleged fraud at child care centers in Minnesota. The case was presented by the White House as an example of the purpose of the new program.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign by the administration against waste, fraud and misuse of federal funds. Trump and Vance did not name specific members of the administration against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated for dishonesty.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, thedailybeast.com