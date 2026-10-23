Fight between deputies in the Albanian parliament

A physical clash between deputies has interrupted a tense session of the Albanian parliament in Tirana. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Flamur Noca, and the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Socialist Party, Taulant Bala, have confronted each other, after which other deputies have intervened in the hall.

According to CNA, the session began under tension, and the situation quickly turned into chaos. The media outlet reports that the deputies tried to prevent a new escalation between Noca and Bala.

The scene took place amid ongoing anti-government protests in Tirana. According to information from Cadena SER, an opposition deputy has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the dissolution of parliament and the formation of a caretaker government. Bala then defended the police's actions against the protesters, while another opposition representative took his microphone away. According to Spanish media, chairs were also thrown in the ensuing scuffle.

The parliamentary session resumed after being interrupted the previous week by the protests. Demonstrators surrounded the parliament building while deputies were in session, and then the protests spread to other parts of the capital.

Protests continue

The protest movement is demanding the resignation of the prime minister, more accessible education, better public services and action against corruption. Schoolchildren and university students have joined broader anti-government demonstrations that have been going on for months.

The Associated Press reported that on October 20, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in Tirana. According to the agency, demonstrators threw rocks, flares, Molotov cocktails and fireworks, and security forces responded with water cannons, batons and tear gas.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has rejected calls for his resignation. "I will not allow anyone to jeopardize the future of this country through political gain and the imposition of disorder and destruction," he said, quoted by the Associated Press.

Sources: cna.al, cadenaser.com, apnews.com