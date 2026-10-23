Britons urged to stock up on food, radios amid cyberattacks

The British government has urged households to have at least three days’ worth of food, water, a flashlight and a radio in case of an emergency. The advice is part of a new “Be Prepared” campaign, which covers scenarios such as severe weather, power and internet outages, supply problems and cyberattacks.

The main advice is to have a stock of bottled water and non-perishable food that does not require refrigeration at home. The list also includes a flashlight, spare batteries and an FM radio with batteries, solar or manual charging. A portable phone charger, first aid kit, sleeping bags and some cash are also recommended in case of disruption to electronic payments or online banking services.

Cyber attacks are among the risks listed

The campaign does not warn of a specific imminent attack, but presents cyber attacks as one of the possible factors for disrupting services on which daily life depends. In such a scenario, disruptions could affect payments, communications, transport, electricity supply or the operation of retail outlets.

“It is important to be vigilant, but not alarmed“, said Defence Minister Wes Streeting. He indicated that households and businesses should consider how they would cope in the event of a natural disaster, a cyber attack or a disruption to supply chains.

The government initiative is planned for three years. More than 500 organisations, including local authorities, emergency services, charities and community organisations, have been involved in its preparation. The campaign has been coordinated with the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Few Britons feel prepared

According to figures presented by the British government, only 13% of people in the UK feel prepared for an emergency that could cut them off from essential services. At the same time, 84% believe that the authorities should provide more information about the actions that households can take.

The survey was conducted among 10,791 people. It also shows that 60% have spare batteries for a radio or torch, 53% have a torch that runs on batteries, solar power or mechanical charging, and 23% have an FM radio.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis stressed that the recommendations were not a call for panic buying. He said the necessary stocks could be collected gradually, and some of the steps, including signing up for priority services, cost nothing.

Sources: lbc.co.uk, standard.co.uk, horizonradio.com