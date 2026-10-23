Typhoon Champi cancels 931 flights in Taiwan

Typhoon Champi has led to the cancellation of 931 flights in Taiwan, the closure of almost all schools and offices and the evacuation of nearly 1,300 people from mountainous areas. The government said one person died and 94 were injured as the storm passed.

According to the Ministry of Transport, all 262 domestic flights and 669 international flights have been canceled. Rail services between the north and south of the island are still operating, and the Taipei subway is running at reduced frequency.

Storm weakens, but danger remains

The typhoon is located about 320 kilometers east of the southern tip of Taiwan. It is expected to pass along the northeastern coast before heading north to the area along the Chinese coast and then to southern Japan. However, meteorologists have not ruled out a direct landfall if the system slows down or changes its trajectory.

“If the storm slows down, strong winds will affect Taiwan for a longer time”, said Liu Pei-tong, a forecaster with the Central Meteorological Administration. Coastal areas have been warned of gusts of more than 150 kilometers per hour and waves of more than 6 meters high.

Heavy rain and landslides are expected

The radius of “Champi“ is about 320 kilometers, meaning its impact covers a large part of the island. In the northern mountainous areas, including around Taipei, nearly one meter of rainfall is expected. Sandbags, amphibious vehicles and inflatable boats have been deployed in Yilan province for rescue operations.

“Champi“ was previously classified as a Category 5 super typhoon by the US National Weather Service. The storm is now weakening, but remains powerful enough to cause flooding, landslides and dangerous waves. It is expected to first pass the Japanese island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.

Sources: thestar.com.my, channelnewsasia.com, apnews.com