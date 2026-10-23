Judge orders Trump to testify in BBC lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida has ordered US President Donald Trump to testify under oath in his lawsuit against the BBC by December 11, 2026. The court warned that if he fails to meet the deadline, his lawsuit could be dismissed as a penalty.

Trump is suing the British public broadcaster for a total of $10 billion, claiming that the BBC defamed him and violated unfair trade practices rules. The dispute is related to the documentary “Trump: Second Chance“, which used excerpts from his speech on January 6, 2021.

The BBC admitted that parts of the speech, delivered at different times, were combined, which created the impression that Trump was directly calling for violence. The media outlet apologized for the editing, but denied the claim that it caused real harm to the president.

Testimony date canceled

Initially, the two sides agreed that Trump would testify on October 16. According to his lawyers, the date was canceled due to “matters of national importance“. They said the president could appear between January 11 and 22, 2027.

BBC lawyer Charles Tobin told the court that Trump was in Georgia for a campaign event on October 16. "No plaintiff is above the law," Tobin said. The BBC says the delay is hindering its defense.

The evidence gathering in the case is due to end on December 18. Judge Angelique Lett has therefore set a deadline for the deposition before that date. The testimony can be videotaped, but the court has restricted access to the recording only to the lawyers in the case.

Jack Smith's testimony also in dispute

The BBC has also asked to question former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is not a party to the case. Trump's lawyers argue that Smith has no personal knowledge of the speech or the president's intentions and that his information is circumstantial.

Smith has requested permission from the Justice Department to testify. The judge has given the department until November 2 to respond. In the meantime, the case continues with the exchange of documents and other evidence, and the decision on Smith's participation remains separate from the order for Trump to testify.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com, origin-zh9p7m-www.afp.com