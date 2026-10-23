Oil tanker spill closes beaches in Umm al-Quwain

An oil spill from a tanker has hit the coast of the emirate of Umm al-Quwain in the United Arab Emirates. All beaches and coastal areas have been temporarily closed while technical teams assess the extent of the pollution and determine the necessary measures.

The incident was reported by Reuters, and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the spill. Operations have begun to contain the spill, cordon off the affected areas, clean up and restore coastal areas.

“The odours detected in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain do not pose a health risk to residents,“ the ministry said.

Authorities are conducting coastal surveys, monitoring and an environmental assessment to determine the extent of the oil spill and the impact on the marine environment. No details have been released on the amount of fuel spilled, and the name of the tanker has not been released.

Satellite data shows a spill off the coast

Earlier satellite observations, analysed by the company Windward, showed a spill measuring about 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) in length on 19 October, approximately 25 kilometres (15 miles) off the coast of Umm al-Quwain. The model of the spill movement has indicated a possible movement towards the coast of the emirate, and then towards Sharjah and Ajman.

This data does not provide a definitive answer to the source and volume of the pollution. It has not been confirmed whether the oil release is ongoing.

Fishermen and other sea users are urged to follow the instructions of the authorities and not to fish in the affected areas. The ban on access to beaches will remain in force until the assessments are completed and the necessary safety and environmental protection measures are taken.

Sources: gulfnews.com, maritimeprofessional.com