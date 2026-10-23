Zelensky warned Trump not to make concessions to Putin: "If you give him something, he will demand everything"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his American counterpart Donald Trump not to make new concessions to Russia amid increasing pressure from Washington. In an interview with CNN, quoted by DPA, he said that lifting sanctions would strengthen Moscow and give Russian President Vladimir Putin the opportunity to make even greater demands, BTA reports.

“My attitude towards Putin is completely clear. I believe that if we lift the sanctions, we will make him stronger“, Zelensky said. “This is not something personal between me and President Trump, and of course I am against any lifting of sanctions.“

Relations between Kiev and Washington have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. Zelensky accused Trump of being “on the wrong side of history“ after the US president struck a deal with Putin for diesel fuel supplies and lifted sanctions against Russia.

Further tensions were also caused by reports that SpaceX founder Elon Musk had ordered a speed limit on the Starlink satellite internet, a service that is crucial to the Ukrainian military.

Zelensky stressed that the disagreements between Kiev and Washington were not related to the personal relations between the leaders. He also expressed doubt that Putin actually intends to end the war.

The Ukrainian president described his meeting in Oslo with US negotiator Steve Witkoff as productive, but said he was not convinced of the Russian leader's readiness to achieve peace. Meanwhile, Kiev has been subjected to renewed Russian attacks.

“If you give Putin something, he will demand everything. He will demand everything“, Zelensky said. According to him, Ukraine's partners should not allow Russia to strengthen its position through additional concessions.

“Putin is a player, but he is playing with human lives“, the Ukrainian president said.

Despite his sharp warnings, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine is ready to accept a freeze of the current front lines as a step towards a ceasefire. The goal, he said, is to stop the bloodshed and for both sides to begin negotiations.

However, he categorically rejected the possibility of Ukraine ceding territories that are currently under its control.

In conclusion, Zelensky made two main demands to his country's allies: to maintain sanctions against Russia and to provide Ukraine with more modern weapons.